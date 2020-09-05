Thousand Words scratched from Kentucky Derby after paddock incident

Thousand Words was scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs after an incident in the paddock before the race.

Thousand Words reared badly and fell backwards, though he did catch himself to avoid falling completely on his back.

Thousand Words just reared badly in the paddock, late in this video. pic.twitter.com/FFpHrWiCTL — Derby News (@KentuckyDerbyCJ) September 5, 2020

The horse had a difficult time being saddled before rearing.

They’re having a hard time getting Thousand Words saddled. pic.twitter.com/2vbsyrrMgw — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) September 5, 2020

Thousand Words had 10:1 odds to win the race and was considered to be among the top contenders. After the rearing incident, he was examined by the vets and scratched.

Thousand Words was doing well post scratch.