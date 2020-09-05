 Skip to main content
Thousand Words scratched from Kentucky Derby after paddock incident

September 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Thousand Words

Thousand Words was scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs after an incident in the paddock before the race.

Thousand Words reared badly and fell backwards, though he did catch himself to avoid falling completely on his back.

The horse had a difficult time being saddled before rearing.

Thousand Words had 10:1 odds to win the race and was considered to be among the top contenders. After the rearing incident, he was examined by the vets and scratched.

Thousand Words was doing well post scratch.

