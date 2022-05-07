 Skip to main content
Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

May 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

Rich Strike goes after a pony

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards.

Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.

After the race, Rich Strike was full of adrenaline. He started going crazy on the lead pony.

The handler of the other horse even had to punch Rich Strike to keep him away.

Who knows what was going through Rich Strike’s head? That colt sure is a spirited beast. What a race.

