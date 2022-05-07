Video: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after race

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterwards.

Rich Strike was an 80:1 longshot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.

After the race, Rich Strike was full of adrenaline. He started going crazy on the lead pony.

This horse Rich Strike is the most gangster horse I've ever seen. He's so pumped up on adrenaline after the big win, he wants to beat up the pony next to him…😭😂 Somebody add some 50 cent music to this…lol 🤔🔥 #KentuckyDerby2022 pic.twitter.com/qtNYOicQoU — SixSense (@SixsenseDFS) May 7, 2022

The handler of the other horse even had to punch Rich Strike to keep him away.

THIS GUY JUST PUNCHED A HORSE IN THE FACE pic.twitter.com/fzQYp5pU5f — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 7, 2022

Who knows what was going through Rich Strike’s head? That colt sure is a spirited beast. What a race.