Video of trainer Jena Antonucci celebrating Belmont Stakes win goes viral

Jena Antonucci made history on Saturday when she became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race as her horse Arcangelo won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes. The video of her watching Arcangelo run the race is amazing.

Antonucci was as intense as Nick Saban chewing out an assistant while watching Arcangelo race around the track in New York. She was screaming, yelling commands at her jockey, jumping around, and going nuts as she watched the race unfold.

Take a look at the video:

For the first time in its 155-year history, a female trainer has won the Belmont Stakes. Watch as @jenaantonucci reacts to her horse Arcangelo winning @BelmontStakes. #Belmont #BelmontStakes pic.twitter.com/06Mc3My9AR — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) June 11, 2023

That was great. That’s what it’s all about.

Arcangelo had 7-1 odds to win the race and took home the win.

Antonucci has won 160 races as a horse trainer, earning over $6 million in career winnings. None of the wins were bigger than this one.