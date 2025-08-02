Details emerge about Sha’Carri Richardson’s domestic violence arrest

More information has surfaced about Sha’Carri Richardson’s recent arrest for domestic violence.

Richardson was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last Sunday after an incident at a security checkpoint. Initial reporting revealed that she got into a verbal altercation with a male companion and allegedly pushed the man into a nearby column and continued to bump into the man as he tried to walk away. Richardson also allegedly threw a pair of headphones at the man (details here).

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic revealed that Richardson’s male companion was her boyfriend, fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman. Thompson notes that the arresting officer, through airport security footage, witnessed Richardson getting physical with Coleman and deemed it probable cause to arrest Richardson for fourth-degree domestic violence assault (the least serious type of charge).

The two-time Olympic medalist Richardson ended up spending just short of 19 hours at South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. before being released. However, Thompson reports that the case has since been cleared as Coleman refused to press charges against Richardson and “declined to be a victim.”

Coleman reportedly told officers that Richardson was his girlfriend of two years. However, the two only went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Richardson and Coleman were both in the area to compete in this week’s USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Richardson ran as scheduled in Thursday’s 100m heats, submitting a time of 11.07 seconds. She then withdrew from the 100m semifinals but is currently scheduled to run in the 200m event on Sunday. Meanwhile, Coleman also ran in Thursday’s 100m heats on the men’s side, turning in a time of 10.08 seconds. He ultimately advanced to the 100m final (placing fifth with a time of 9.86 seconds) is also also scheduled to run in the men’s 200m on Sunday.