Sha’Carri Richardson arrested for alleged domestic violence

Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

Police records showed that the Olympic gold medalist Richardson was arrested at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport on Sunday for domestic violence, per USA Today. She was booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. on Sunday and released on Monday, according to jail records.

Per the police report, Richardson got into a verbal altercation with a male companion as they exited through airport security. Richardson is alleged to have pushed the man, who then fell into a nearby column. The report also states that police viewed airport security footage, which allegedly showed that Richardson continued to bump into the man while he tried to walk away from her and that Richardson also threw a pair of headphones at the man.

The 25-year-old Richardson was in the area to compete in the USA Track and Field Championships, which are taking place in Eugene, Ore. this week. Richardson competed as scheduled in the 100m heats on Thursday, turning in a time of 11.07 seconds. However, Richardson later withdrew from the 100m semifinals and initially withdrew from the 200m as well. She apparently had a change of heart later in the day on Friday though and is now again scheduled to run in the 200m on Sunday.

Notably, Richardson already earned an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan later this year by winning gold in the women’s 100m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Along with Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Richardson is one of the faces of the sport right now on the women’s side. She won the silver medal in the individual 100m at the Paris Olympics last summer and the gold medal as the anchor in the 4×100 relay (providing an iconic viral moment along the way).

Police records did not reveal the identity of Richardson’s male companion who was involved in the incident with her at the airport. But we do know that Richardson just went public earlier this year with her fellow Olympian boyfriend Christian Coleman, another well-known track champion who also specializes in the 100m.