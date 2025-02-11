Sha’Carri Richardson goes public with her fellow Olympian boyfriend

Sha’Carri Richardson starred in a Super Bowl commercial over the weekend, and now she is officially going public with her romance.

The sprinting star Richardson took to Instagram on Sunday to post pictures of herself with her boyfriend Christian Coleman, who is also an Olympic sprinter for the United States. The couple stepped out together to watch Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans (Richardson attended college at LSU).

Sha’carri Richardson and Christian Coleman at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/7IJO4jhbel — Track Spice (@trackspice) February 10, 2025

Richardson, 24, and Coleman, 28, have been rumored to be dating for a while now. But this appears to be the first time that they have posted any public pictures together.

Like Richardson, Coleman specializes in the 100-meter and the 200-meter. He is known as one of the fastest starters out of the blocks of all-time and also competes in the 60-meter (where he holds the world record for the indoor competition at 6.34 seconds). Additionally, Coleman is the sixth-fastest runner ever in the 100m race with a personal best of 9.76 seconds.

A three-time gold medalist at the World Championships, Coleman has yet to win an Olympic medal but competed for the United States at the 2024 Paris Games (where he was unfortunately involved in a big blunder during the 4×100 relay). But Coleman is still one of the heavy hitters of the sport and forms a real power couple with Richardson, who won silver in the women’s 100-meter at Paris and gold as the anchor of the women’s 4×100. We will likely be seeing both Richardson and Coleman competing again for the United States at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.