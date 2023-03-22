WEEI producer appears to use ethnic slur about ESPN personality Mina Kimes

A producer for a radio show on Boston sports station WEEI is accused of using an ethnic slur about Mina Kimes while on the air Wednesday.

Chris Curtis is a producer for “The Greg Hill Show” and the group was discussing the best small bottles of alcohol, which they called “nips.”

“Nip” apparently is also an ethnic slur for those of Japanese descent. As one of the people on the show was listing her favorite small bottles of alcohol, Curtis chimed in and added “Mina Kimes.”

Just WEEI Producer Chris Curtis casually using a racial slur to refer to Mina Kimes live on air. https://t.co/Dsi41q9X4o — Dave Brown (@ThatDaveBrown) March 22, 2023

Kimes is a personality at ESPN and she is of Korean descent.

A Boston.com columnist who looked into the matter said he was told Curtis meant famous actress “Mila Kunis” rather than Kimes.

Story on @_ChrisCurtis using an ethnic slur on WEEI this morning should be up shortly. No response to multiple requests over there, but get this — corporate claims he meant Mila Kunis, not Mina Kimes. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) March 22, 2023

The claim led Kimes to humorously change the photo on her Twitter profile to one of Kunis.

The claim from Curtis/WEEI may be that the producer was talking about a female bodypart rather than the slur for Asians. It’s up to you to decide whether you believe the excuse or not.