Wednesday, March 22, 2023

WEEI producer appears to use ethnic slur about ESPN personality Mina Kimes

March 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
A producer for a radio show on Boston sports station WEEI is accused of using an ethnic slur about Mina Kimes while on the air Wednesday.

Chris Curtis is a producer for “The Greg Hill Show” and the group was discussing the best small bottles of alcohol, which they called “nips.”

“Nip” apparently is also an ethnic slur for those of Japanese descent. As one of the people on the show was listing her favorite small bottles of alcohol, Curtis chimed in and added “Mina Kimes.”

Kimes is a personality at ESPN and she is of Korean descent.

A Boston.com columnist who looked into the matter said he was told Curtis meant famous actress “Mila Kunis” rather than Kimes.

The claim led Kimes to humorously change the photo on her Twitter profile to one of Kunis.

The claim from Curtis/WEEI may be that the producer was talking about a female bodypart rather than the slur for Asians. It’s up to you to decide whether you believe the excuse or not.

Mina Kimes
