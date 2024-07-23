Charlie Weis gets let go from his radio job

Charlie Weis will no longer be on the airwaves for SiriusXM.

The former Notre Dame head coach Weis announced to social media this week that he has been let go from his radio job at SiriusXM. Weis noted that “the powers to be have decided to go in another direction.”

For those of you expecting to hear me this morning on "Airing it Out", the powers to be have decided to go in another direction. I have enjoyed talking ball with you and will miss being on the team. Thanks! @BobPapa_NFL @SiriusXMNFL @Lexi_Celluro — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) July 22, 2024

Weis, 68, had worked at SiriusXM since 2017 as the co-host of the NFL show “Airing it Out” with Bob Papa. With Weis noting that listeners had been expecting to hear him on Monday morning’s edition of the show, it appears the decision by SiriusXM to move in a different direction came somewhat abruptly.

Most fans remember Weis for his stint as head coach of Notre Dame from 2005-09 and then as head coach of the University of Kansas from 2012-14. But Weis also worked in the NFL, most notably as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and (most recently in 2010) the Kansas City Chiefs.

We heard several years ago that Weis was interested in a potential return as an NFL OC. But for the time being, Weis may now be looking for a new job in sports media after getting let go by SiriusXM.