Charlie Weis takes public shots at SiriusXM after being let go

Charlie Weis is not at all happy with his former employer.

Word broke last month that the former Notre Dame head coach Weis had been let go from his radio position at SiriusXM. Since 2017, Weis had served as co-host of the NFL show “Air It Out” along with Bob Papa.

In a post to his X page on Saturday, Weis shared more details about the split and said that he was “treated poorly.”

“I want to thank all of those who responded to my departure from SiriusXM NFL Radio,” Weis wrote. “Treated poorly by management telling me pack my bags then offering me to work part time. Makes no sense. You can do the math to figure out why. It wasn’t performance driven. Oh well! Not happy!”

Now 68 years old, Weis had indicated at the time that his firing came as a surprise. On the day that he shared the news, Weis noted that listeners had been expecting to hear him that morning. Putting two and two together with Weis’ latest post to social media, it sounds possible that he may have been a victim of budget cuts.

Weis is most widely known for his stints as head coach of Notre Dame (from 2005-09) and later of Kansas (from 2012-14). He also had vast experience in the NFL ranks as a coordinator, serving as the OC for the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs. A few years ago, there were rumors that Weis might return to the NFL as a coordinator, but nothing ever materialized there.