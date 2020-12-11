Colin Cowherd mocked by daughter Liv on Twitter

Those who follow Colin Cowherd can only imagine how embarrassing it must get at times to be the daughter of the longtime media personality, and Liv Cowherd knows that better than anyone.

Cowherd’s daughter Liv is incredibly popular on social media, with nearly 150,000 followers on Twitter and just shy of 100,000 on Instagram. When Colin sent one of his nerdy tweets on Wednesday night, Liv put him in his place by telling the FOX Sports 1 host to “go to bed.”

Cowherd is rich and famous, but it can’t be easy being his daughter. For evidence of that, look no further than the tweet he sent after Dustin Johnson won the Masters.

We feel for you, Liv.