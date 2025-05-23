Fans had jokes over report that ESPN planned a Shannon Sharpe show

The recent allegations against Shannon Sharpe may have thrown ESPN for an ever bigger loop than initially believed.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN at one point considered Sharpe for a role in a debate show that would replace “Around the Horn,” which will air its final episode on Friday. Marchand says the project would have also involved Stephen A. Smith and was discussed before Smith signed his massive new contract with ESPN.

Marchand did not specify whether Smith would have had an on-air role in the show or whether the idea was nixed prior to Smith and ESPN reaching a new deal. Either way, the idea seems dead now after Sharpe took what he says is a temporary hiatus from ESPN.

The idea of Sharpe hosting a new show led to some ruthless jokes from fans:

They going to call it ‘Pardon the Intercourse’? — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) May 21, 2025

“Around the coochie” with Shannon Sharpe — Arch (@TuckFitter3) May 21, 2025

Shannon Sharp bringing this gem back pic.twitter.com/fa26lgnYYT — Bourbon, Brews, & Ball (@BourbonBrewBall) May 21, 2025

Only Fans Talk with Shannon — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 22, 2025

"Around The Horny" — 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐭 (@Notorious_Det) May 22, 2025

Sharpe stepped away from ESPN after a woman made troubling assault allegations against him in a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million. Sharpe has maintained his innocence and says his relationship with the woman — who was identified by Sharpe’s legal team as Gabriella Zuniga — was completely consensual.

Sharpe has accused Zuniga of a shakedown and concocting a scheme after Sharpe refused to have a baby with her. The suit has led to a number of embarrassing text messages being released, and Sharpe’s lawyers insist they are proof that the 56-year-old is innocent.

ESPN has yet to make a firm statement about Sharpe’s future, and it is unclear if or when he might return from his hiatus.