Iconic ESPN television show could soon be coming to end?

ESPN may soon be ushering in the end of an era.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the ESPN television show “Around the Horn” is now facing an uncertain long-term future. “Around the Horn,” a panelist debate show that airs on the network every weekday, could potentially end before the 2025 football season, Glasspiegel adds.

Having debuted in 2002, “Around the Horn” is ESPN’s second-longest-running debate show (behind “Pardon the Interruption,” which debuted in 2001). Max Kellerman was the show’s host for its first two years before the current host, Tony Reali, took over in 2004.

A staple of ESPN programming for multiple decades now, “Around the Horn” features a who’s who of prominent sports media figures debating hot topics as Reali moderates. That includes longtime veterans such as Woody Paige, Bill Plaschke, and Jackie MacMullan as well as up-and-comers like Pablo Torre, Kevin Clark, and Monica McNutt.

ESPN has made numerous changes over the last year or so, most notably laying off dozens of well-known on-air personalities last summer. Now it looks like “Around the Horn” could be next up on the chopping block.