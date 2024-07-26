Michelle Beadle expected to join prominent TV network

Michelle Beadle’s return to television appears to be imminent.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported this week that Beadle is in talks to join FS1. She is expected to become a daily co-host on the morning show of Craig Carton, the former WFAN broadcaster, on FS1. Glasspiegel notes that a deal has not yet been finalized but that talks between Beadle and FS1 are “serious.”

The 48-year-old Beadle rose to national prominence as an on-air personality for ESPN, hosting shows like “SportsNation” and “NBA Countdown.” She had two separate stints with the network, but disagreements between the two sides eventually led to Beadle getting bought out from her contract by ESPN in 2019.

Since then, Beadle has remained active in sports media, co-hosting a show on Mad Dog Sports Radio, serving as part of the crew on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” and also working on the broadcast team of the San Antonio Spurs.

As for FS1, who currently employ Beadle’s ex-“SportsNation” co-host Colin Cowherd, they are in need of a splash, especially given the news earlier this month of a major departure from the network. Having Beadle around every weekday morning on “The Carton Show” will be a good start to that effect.