Major news about Skip Bayless emerges

Some major news about Skip Bayless emerged on Monday.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel broke the news that Bayless is leaving his role as the co-host on FS1 show “Undisputed.”

Bayless has been a co-host on “Undisputed” since leaving ESPN for FOX Sports in 2016. Bayless had previously teamed with Stephen A. Smith at ESPN to popularize “First Take,” which Smith has continued to co-host. Bayless then teamed up with Shannon Sharpe for “Undisputed” on FS1.

However, Sharpe left FOX Sports last year after agreeing to a buyout with the network. The Hall of Fame former tight end since joined ESPN.

After Sharpe left, “Undisputed” went on hiatus last summer to try developing a new program/style. The format for the show changed, with Bayless functioning as both a moderator and commentator. Numerous panelists would appear on the show such as Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols and Paul Pierce. But the show has not had the same one-on-one battle that it did under Bayless and Sharpe.

No reason was given for the 72-year-old Bayless exiting FS1.

In addition to “Undisputed,” Bayless hosted “The Skip Bayless Show,” which is a FOX Sports podcast.