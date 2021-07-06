Michelle Beadle weighs in on ESPN NBA host drama

Michelle Beadle knows more than most about the drama that goes on behind the scenes at ESPN, and the former “NBA Countdown” host has seemingly weighed in on the Rachel Nichols situation.

Beadle shared a brief clip on Twitter on Monday night that had a pretty clear message — the ugly mess at ESPN is bringing her enjoyment.

Beadle was a prominent on-air personality with ESPN for years before her role was significantly reduced. She reached a buyout agreement with the network in 2019 when she still had multiple years remaining on her contract. After Beadle’s exit, ESPN announced that Nichols and Maria Taylor would be co-hosting “NBA Countdown.”

Obviously, the entire situation has evolved into a disaster. An audio recording that was leaked on Sunday featured Nichols complaining that Taylor was given the NBA Finals hosting job over her last year. Nichols criticized ESPN for its “crappy longtime record on diversity” but said she felt she was more deserving than Taylor. You can listen to the audio clip here.

Nichols issued a teary-eyed apology while on the air on Monday.

Beadle may also enjoy the fact that Taylor reportedly turned down an offer of $5 million per year from ESPN. That is how much Beadle was said to be making before her buyout.