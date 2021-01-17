Pam Oliver did not sound like herself during FOX broadcast

Pam Oliver is one of the most accomplished sideline reporters to have covered the NFL, which is why fans were concerned when she did not sound like herself on Saturday.

Oliver was assigned to cover the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Usually an extremely sharp reporter, Oliver’s speech was staggered.

Damn is Pam Oliver drunk or just cold? pic.twitter.com/B1Z3E0zM9l — Randy (@samsonite353) January 16, 2021

In a postgame interview with Aaron Jones, Oliver’s speech was unclear.

Damn Pam Oliver is struggling bad pic.twitter.com/kb7WTSoCpp — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2021

Viewers noticed that right away that Oliver did not sound right.

Praying all is well with Pam Oliver. Something is not right. #PamOliver pic.twitter.com/PA8fRyBctX — Blacktown, USA (@BlacktownUSA) January 16, 2021

Fans were similarly concerned during the fall when ESPN’s Todd McShay did not sound right on air, so this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something similar.

There was some speculation that Oliver was affected by the cold in Green Bay. But Kristina Pink, who was also reporting from the sideline, sounds like her normal self, and the temperatures were above freezing. Let’s hope all is well with Oliver, who is 59 and has been with FOX for over 25 years.