Pam Oliver did not sound like herself during FOX broadcast

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Pam Oliver

Pam Oliver is one of the most accomplished sideline reporters to have covered the NFL, which is why fans were concerned when she did not sound like herself on Saturday.

Oliver was assigned to cover the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Usually an extremely sharp reporter, Oliver’s speech was staggered.

In a postgame interview with Aaron Jones, Oliver’s speech was unclear.

Viewers noticed that right away that Oliver did not sound right.

Fans were similarly concerned during the fall when ESPN’s Todd McShay did not sound right on air, so this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something similar.

There was some speculation that Oliver was affected by the cold in Green Bay. But Kristina Pink, who was also reporting from the sideline, sounds like her normal self, and the temperatures were above freezing. Let’s hope all is well with Oliver, who is 59 and has been with FOX for over 25 years.

