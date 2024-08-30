Pat McAfee draws massive crowd for his live show in West Virginia

Pat McAfee hosted his weekday show live from the West Virginia University campus in Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday, and he drew quite the crowd.

McAfee is a Plum, Pa. native and played college football at West Virginia from 2005-2009. Though he usually hosts his show from his studios in Indianapolis, Indiana, sometimes he hosts his program remotely from different locations.

He took his act on the road Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ season-opening game against Penn State on Saturday.

McAfee hosted “The Pat McAfee Show” in front of the Life Sciences Building on the WVU campus, and tons of fans were in attendance.

Schools in Morgantown closed down because of anticipated traffic congestion. One professor even canceled a Friday lecture so their students could partake in the McAfee scene.

For his show, McAfee brought out several legendary WVU athletics figures to help pump up the crowd. Knicks guard Deuce McBride, a former West Virginia basketball standout, even made a shot to earn tuition money for two students that would be paid for by McAfee.

McAfee offered to pay a West Virginia kid's tuition if Deuce McBride made a long shot. He made it. McAfee then pointed at two students who showed up at 3 a.m. for the show and decided to give them $10k each. https://t.co/UDm59goXVf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 30, 2024

What a scene.

Though McAfee delivered a “GameDay” atmosphere, ESPN will not be there for the game. Rather, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will be there. McAfee just decided to bring some pride and electricity to his alma mater before their opener.