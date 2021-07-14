Rachel Nichols returns to Twitter after absence, turns off replies

Rachel Nichols has returned to social media after a brief hiatus, but that does not mean the ESPN host and reporter wants to hear from her fans and followers.

Nichols, who recently found herself at the center of a scandal, tweeted on Tuesday for the first time since July 6. Her first tweet after the one-week absence was a video of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s appearance on “The Jump.” As you might expect, the content didn’t matter.

Nichols was ratio’ed, to put it lightly. Several people trolled her over the Maria Taylor drama and called her things like a “racist” and a “fraud.” Nichols then turned her replies off so people couldn’t tweet at her.

An audio clip that was leaked on the 4th of July featured Nichols complaining that Taylor was given the NBA Finals hosting job over her last year. Nichols criticized ESPN for its “crappy longtime record on diversity” but said she felt she was more deserving than Taylor. You can listen to the audio clip here.

Nichols was taken off one episode of “The Jump” in the wake of the controversy, but she has since returned. She was, however, replaced as ESPN’s sideline reporter for the NBA Finals.