Shannon Sharpe drops potential hint about his next job

June 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shannon Sharpe taped his final episode of “Undisputed” for FS1 last Tuesday and has been off the air since. However, it does not sound like the Pro Football Hall of Famer plans to be away from television for long.

Sharpe sent a cryptic tweet on Monday saying he has been enjoying the time off for the last week. However, he concluded by telling fans that he would “be back on TV in the mornings soon.”

Sharpe certainly seems to have something planned. One potential landing spot would be ESPN’s “First Take,” where he would essentially occupy the same role as he did previously. Stephen A. Smith has already made it very clear that he would love such an arrangement.

By most accounts, Sharpe’s departure from FS1 was largely down to a breakdown in his relationship with co-host Skip Bayless. If he enjoyed the format, doing it on another network with a different co-host would be right up his alley.

