Shannon Sharpe appears to reveal his issue with Skip Bayless

June 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shannon Sharpe smiling

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe has yet to comment on reports that he will be leaving FS1 and “Undisputed,” but his Twitter likes on Thursday may sum up anything anyone needs to know.

Twitter users noticed that Sharpe had “liked” a pair of tweets critical of co-host Skip Bayless and the network as a whole. One of Sharpe’s likes was a theory that Bayless was experiencing professional jealousy toward Sharpe, who has been successful with his “Club Shay Shay” podcast beyond the show.

Sharpe also liked another tweet that was critical of FS1 for keeping Bayless while letting go of Sharpe and former moderator Jenny Taft.

The likes, particularly the one about Bayless’ supposed envy, back up the original report, which suggested that Sharpe wanted an equal say on matters like topic selection. Whatever the case, the on-air tension between the two has been pretty obvious lately, so it’s a pretty safe assumption that Bayless had at least something to do with Sharpe’s decision to exit.

