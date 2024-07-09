Stephen A. Smith leveraging Pat McAfee for huge contract?

Stephen A. Smith is seeking his next big contract from ESPN. Pat McAfee may be a factor in what kind of money Smith ultimately can get.

Smith’s existing contract with the “Worldwide Leader” expires next July. The 56-year-old has been vocal about his desire to receive a significant raise from his current $12 million e salary.

Despite publicly stating his contract demands, Smith has earned “plenty of respect from ESPN management,” according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Smith has reportedly gotten in ESPN’s good graces, which has been in contrast to McAfee and his “bad-boy antics.”

“I’ve got to give Stephen A. credit. He’s used that McAfee is such a bad team player to his own advantage,” an anonymous “TV insider” told McCarthy. “He brings on only ESPN people; McAfee brings on Shams [Charania]. That’s the kind of thing Stephen A. Smith would never do. He lets Pat McAfee frustrate the ESPN executives so much, they’re like, ‘F–k it. Stephen A. is a good team player.’”

McAfee’s current deal pays him around $17 million per year, which is sandwiched between ESPN’s football announcers Troy Aikman ($18 million) and Joe Bucks ($15 million).

Smith appears to be in good position to land a deal that would leapfrog everyone else at ESPN.