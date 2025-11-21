Tim Brando blasts Stephen A. Smith for ‘despicable’ comments

Stephen A. Smith suggested this week that race might be a factor in where Lane Kiffin decides to coach next season, and longtime sports broadcaster Tim Brando was appalled by the take.

During Wednesday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith discussed the rumors that have suggested Kiffin could leave Ole Miss to become the head coach at either Florida or LSU. Smith predicted that Kiffin will leave Ole Miss in part because black players are more hesitant to play in Oxford, Miss., than they would be in Louisiana or Florida. You can read the full comments here.

Brandon, a longtime sports media personality who used to host ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” blasted Smith via social media for the “despicable” narrative.

“Anyone that follows me knows how much I loathe embrace debate shows on morning and afternoon cable sports TV. There are many reasons, but the foremost ‘exhibit A’ as to why came courtesy @stephenasmith earlier today. The @Lane_Kiffin to LSU/Florida/stay in Sip’ story reached a racial low thanks to the @espn 100 million dollar talent. Saying, ‘the brothers aren’t coming to Oxford for the most part.’ Full disclosure, my two daughters (both SEC girls) @LSU and @OleMiss but most importantly I’m Southerner that’s got 5 plus decades in this business and began my National career @espn.

“His words were divisive, despicable and given his pedestal a true reflection of how the self proclaimed World Wide Leader views Mississippi and the south in general. I’ve respected Stephen A’s work ethic and intelligence and have stated such many times over. Words matter and his this morning were reprehensible and will never be forgotten.”

Smith has pulled the race card in the past. His job is to stir the pot, and he does it well. His Kiffin take was no different.

Ole Miss is 10-1 and ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Kiffin has built a powerhouse program in Oxford, and there is no evidence that he has had any issue recruiting black players.

Brando was not the only prominent analyst who criticized Smith for adding a racial element to the Kiffin story.