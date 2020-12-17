Tom Rinaldi leaving ESPN for FOX Sports

Tom Rinaldi will soon be leaving people in tears while serving as a reporter for FOX Sports.

Rinaldi, the well-known ESPN interviewer, is leaving the network to join FOX Sports, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday.

Rinaldi is known for providing in-depth interviews and emotional stories at ESPN, where he has worked since 2002. He came to ESPN after working at CNN/SI.

Rinaldi is expected to provide coverage on some of FOX’s sports properties, such as NFL, MLB, college football and soccer. He often gets very close with his subjects, which tends to lead to higher levels of trust in him as an interviewer.

Rinaldi is the latest media worker to leave ESPN for FOX Sports, joining Adam Amin and Jonathan Vilma, among others.

Photo: Melodie Mesiano/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0