Popular Boston sports radio hosts announce they have split

One of the longest tenured duos in Boston sports radio is no longer.

Rich Shertenlieb, the co-host of the highly rated “Toucher and Rich” morning show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, will no longer be working with the station. Shertenlieb’s longtime partner Fred Toucher announced the news during Friday morning’s edition of the show.

Toucher, who signed a contract extension with The Sports Hub last month, shared his side of the situation. He told listeners that he and Shertenlieb had some issues both on and off the air, which led to Shertenlieb wanting to negotiate a new deal with the station separately from Toucher. Hosts who have had sustained runs of success like Toucher and Shertenlieb typically negotiate as a team.

“Earlier this year, Rich said some stuff on and off the air about me that I didn’t like,” Toucher said. “So, I texted him some things that I had been holding onto from the course of our relationship that he did not like. Around that time or maybe a little bit later, his agent told my agent, ‘Hey, maybe it’s better if the guys negotiate separately.’ We had always negotiated as a team.”

Toucher insisted he has no idea why Shertenlieb and management were unable to come to an agreement. He added that he never told the station he was unwilling to continue working with his longtime partner.

“I know that (management wants) me to say that the station made him a multi-year offer for more money. He chose not to accept,” Toucher said. “I knew they weren’t really getting anywhere in their negotiation, but I don’t have any idea what the issues between them were.”

Fans began speculating that Shertenlieb was leaving the show on Thursday. Shertenlieb announced via social media that he will no longer be running the show’s official X account, which he has done for years. He encouraged fans to follow him on his personal account.

Hello, this is Rich. As of this post, I will no longer maintain and will not be communicating through this account. Please contact me and follow me at my personal X account at @HeyRichHey. Thanks! – Rich Shertenlieb — Toucher & Rich (@touchernrich) November 9, 2023

Toucher said neither he nor anyone else who works for the show was aware Shertenlieb was going to make that announcement. They also expected Shertenlieb to be in studio on Friday but were told he is no longer with the show.

As for the issues between the two, Toucher confirmed that some of them stemmed from when Toucher dealt with medical problems earlier this year. He revealed in April that he had to undergo throat surgery and then lashed out at some of his co-workers for their perceived lack of concern.

“When I was out with the throat issue … I got into a problem with Rich that became public,” Toucher said. “He went to management. We had a meeting that was very, very bizarre.”

Toucher and Shertenlieb worked together for years before The Sports Hub launched in 2009. They were co-hosts in Atlanta before bringing their show to Boston’s rock station WBCN, which was replaced by The Sports Hub. The duo has occupied the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. slot on The Sports Hub since then.

Toucher has had some bizarre on-air rants over the years. He has also be open about his struggles with alcohol addiction.

You can hear more of Toucher’s side below: