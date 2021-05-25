Video: Kenny Mayne hilariously drops F-bomb on Aaron Rodgers

Kenny Mayne on Monday hosted his final “Sports Center” before he parts ways with ESPN. He was able to lock up an interview with Aaron Rodgers for his farewell show, which led to a funny goodbye.

In typical Kenny Mayne fashion, the TV host reminded Rodgers about how the Green Bay Packers quarterback advised him in their prior interview to invest in cryptocurrency.

“I did (invest in crypto),” Mayne told Rodgers. “We’re down 40 percent. Then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F— you, Aaron Rodgers.”

Here’s the great clip:

That was said and delivered in perfect Mayne fashion. His wry humor is exactly why Rodgers and so many others love him.

Mayne, 61, had been at ESPN since 1994. He termed himself a “salary cap casualty” when it came to him parting ways with the network. At least he is going out with a laugh. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back one day.