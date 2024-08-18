Fans loved fighter’s iconic celebration after UFC 305 win

Australian fighter Casey O’Neill on Saturday made sure to pay homage to one of her country’s most infamous Olympians after a win at UFC 305.

O’Neill (10-2-0) beat Brazilian Luana Santos (8-2-0) by unanimous decision at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The 26-year-old put on a strong performance in the octagon. But the real highlight of the bout was her celebration after she secured the victory. O’Neill got on the mat and began breakdancing just like Rachael Gunn, the Aussie Olympian known as “Raygun” who went viral for her questionable dancing skills.

Casey O’Neill hit the Aussie break dancer celly. A+ #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/dfQCWM6zrM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 18, 2024

O’Neill even hit Raygun’s backpedaling kangaroo move that drove the internet nuts. But she still made sure to show respect for Santos as the two exchanged words.

Gunn and her bizarre breakdancing may have stirred up controversy on social media, but she wasn’t the most shameful Aussie Olympian at the Paris Games. That title firmly belongs to the Australian athlete who got arrested for buying drugs.