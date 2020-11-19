Conor McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier in rematch at UFC 257

Conor McGregor never officially retired after once again claiming he was walking away from the UFC back in June, and the former lightweight champion is now back.

McGregor has signed a deal to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan. 23, as first reported by The Mac Life. It’s unclear where the fight will be held, though the majority of the UFC’s recent events have been at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The fight will be a rematch between McGregor and Poirier, as the two fought much earlier in their careers. McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round when the two met at UFC 178 in September 2014.

McGregor’s last fight was in January, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round. He and UFC president Dana White then had some disagreements about McGregor’s future with the organization, and McGregor said he was retiring. McGregor has announced his retirement several times in recent years and gone back on it.

Poirier was taken to the hospital after an epic fight against Dan Hooker back in May.