Conor McGregor becomes a meme after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, and he became a meme as a result.

The Notorious was fighting for the first time in a year since beating Donald Cerrone last January. Poirier started punishing McGregor with repeated punches midway through the second round. Then he knocked McGregor to the mat and the fight was quickly waved off as a TKO victory for Poirier.

McGregor was knocked silly and became a meme for the way he looked on the mat. Here were some of the jokes:

having your first beer after dry January pic.twitter.com/e2hLddLXkB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 24, 2021

Every dad that stayed up for the fight rn pic.twitter.com/UfkogrOIGf — Clem (@TheClemReport) January 24, 2021

and just like that, the Bernie meme is dead and McGregor has taken over pic.twitter.com/fhVaPd5J7Z — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 24, 2021

Me every time I try to watch The Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/mEoa6Fbyfq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 24, 2021

Netflix: Are you still watchi- Me: pic.twitter.com/I0bDpJcKBK — The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) January 24, 2021

Dustin Poirier KOs Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/wKx7dDAItR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 24, 2021

McGregor is usually the one making his opponents look foolish, but this time the joke was on him. McGregor is now 22-5 in MMA, while Poirier is 27-6 (1).