Conor McGregor becomes a meme after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier

January 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Conor McGregor knocked out

Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, and he became a meme as a result.

The Notorious was fighting for the first time in a year since beating Donald Cerrone last January. Poirier started punishing McGregor with repeated punches midway through the second round. Then he knocked McGregor to the mat and the fight was quickly waved off as a TKO victory for Poirier.

McGregor was knocked silly and became a meme for the way he looked on the mat. Here were some of the jokes:

McGregor is usually the one making his opponents look foolish, but this time the joke was on him. McGregor is now 22-5 in MMA, while Poirier is 27-6 (1).

