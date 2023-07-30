Derrick Lewis takes off his shorts and crotch chops after big UFC win

Derrick Lewis went a little crazy in the octagon after his win over Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old heavyweight wasted no time attacking de Lima, sending his opponent to the mat with a flying knee and then jumping on top of him for the finish. The fight was stopped after just 33 seconds.

The win helped Lewis break a 3-fight losing streak, and he was feeling extra saucy after his win.

Lewis channeled a past celebration by stripping off his shorts and doing the crotch chop a few times.

Derrick Lewis. Knockout.

Take the shorts off. LEGENDARY. ONE OF THE GREATEST PERFORMANCES THE MMA WORLD HAS EVER SEEN. #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/KXjNjAps3n — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 30, 2023

In his postfight interview, Lewis was asked if he had planned to take off his shorts after the fight. Much like he did in 2018, Lewis said he had taken off his shorts because his balls were too hot.

Mind the offensive language:

Another legendary interview by the one and only Derrick Lewis 😭#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/D6Z5XUCHiu — Hollywood Huego (@ScottHuego) July 30, 2023

Lewis is one of the bigger characters in MMA. He certainly showed off his humor and personality on Saturday night. He also reminded everyone just how much of a knockout artist he still is; Saturday marked his 14th knockout win in the UFC, which is the most ever in the promotion’s history.