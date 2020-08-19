Gina Carano mocks censored Instagram photo with new picture

Gina Carano made light of the photo that got censored by Instagram with a new post this week.

On Monday, Carano posted a drawing that reflected her silhouette. The photo was labeled “censored.”

So what’s the story?

The MMA fighter-turned-actor posted a photo of herself on Instagram in June. She was posing nude, but it was done tastefully from the waist up, and not much was revealed. Instagram still removed the photo.

Carano later complained that she was censored for no reason and now is mocking the whole situation.

The 38-year-old helped popularize women’s MMA when she fought from 2006-2009, paving the way for Ronda Rousey and others. She has since starred in 11 movies and four TV shows.