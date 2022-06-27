Gina Carano responds to Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano responded this weekend to recent comments from Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was conducting an interview and asked whether she sould come out of retirement from MMA. She said she would unretire to face Carano, whom she credited as her inspiration to enter MMA.

Would Carano have any interest in fighting Rousey? Gina was asked that during an interview Saturday with Dan Bongino to promote her new Daily Wire movie, “Terror on the Prairie.”

“You know what? Just never put it past me. It could happen,” Carano said of a fight with Rousey. “It would be six months from now because I have a lot of stuff I need to do … but my fight really is, I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce… I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies so maybe there is something we can do there.”

Carano is 40 and has not fought since 2009. Rousey is 35 and last fought in 2016. It has been several years since either woman trained for a fight. Professional fighting is well in the past for both women — especially Carano. It seems like they each have greater priorities in life, but fans can dream of a match between them one day.