Ronda Rousey shares the 1 fight she would come out of retirement for

Ronda Rousey has not fought in MMA since 2016, but she says there is one fight that would get her out of retirement.

Rousey, 35, was a guest on Sunday’s edition of “The Kurt Angle Show.” The former MMA fighter was asked whether she might fight in MMA ever again. She immediately said no, but then she reconsidered.

“There’s only one person … there’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey told the hosts. “I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. (I’d come back) for Gina, man – Gina Carano.”

Rousey then praised Carano for inspiring her.

“She’s the reason why I got into fighting. She’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful. If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds’ – like, whatever the hell she’d want. I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds; she’s very svelte.”

Rousey also made clear that her wanting to face Carano is not the result of some bold callout, but rather out of respect.

“If she wanted to come into my backyard and do the ‘Rocky’ thing, you know, ‘Ding-ding,’ and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care. I will fight Gina wherever she wants. And if she doesn’t want to, forever, I will leave that offer there. It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘(Expletive) you, I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey, if you ever want to pull that card out, it’s there.’ I love her. Thank you, Gina, for everything you’ve done.”

Is such a fight ever going to happen? No. Not only is Rousey retired, but so is Carano.

Carano, 40, hasn’t fought in MMA since 2009. While Rousey is now enjoying a professional wrestling career, Carano has long moved on to acting in movies and TV shows. In the last few years, Carano has become a political figure. Fighting seems far in her past.

