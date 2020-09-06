 Skip to main content
Gina Carano sounds off on coronavirus restrictions in Twitter rant

September 6, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Gina Carano

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano is tired of the coronavirus restrictions that remain in place around the United States.

Carano, who has worked as an actress since retiring from fighting in 2009, took to Twitter early Sunday morning to share some of her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic. She ripped the elected officials who still have not allowed churches and businesses to open. Like many others, Carano believes some of the solutions to the pandemic have become worse than the problem.

Carano’s opinion is not all that surprising. The 38-year-old takes personal freedoms quite seriously, as we saw when she mocked Instagram recently for censoring one of her photos.

Carano helped popularize women’s MMA when she fought from 2006-2009, paving the way for Ronda Rousey and others. She has since starred in 11 movies and four TV shows.

