Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor in epic video

December 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is trying to bate Conor McGregor into the boxing ring and doing an excellent job of it.

Paul released a video on Monday in which he called out both McGregor and UFC boss Dana White. Paul filmed the video while holding a cigar, some liquor, and seated in a sports car in front of a mansion. Paul even makes fun of McGregor’s girlfriend/wife.

The video contains profanity, so beware if you watch it.

Paul recently fought ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition and knocked Robinson into next week.

Paul is actually 2-0 in his pro boxing career. His brother Logan will be fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition next year.

