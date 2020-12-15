Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor in epic video

Jake Paul is trying to bate Conor McGregor into the boxing ring and doing an excellent job of it.

Paul released a video on Monday in which he called out both McGregor and UFC boss Dana White. Paul filmed the video while holding a cigar, some liquor, and seated in a sports car in front of a mansion. Paul even makes fun of McGregor’s girlfriend/wife.

The video contains profanity, so beware if you watch it.

Paul recently fought ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition and knocked Robinson into next week.

Paul is actually 2-0 in his pro boxing career. His brother Logan will be fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition next year.