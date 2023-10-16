Jon Jones sends message to Israel Adesanya after major announcement

Israel Adesanya is stepping away from the octagon for now. UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones believes it is the right call.

Adesanya announced that he will take a break from fighting “for a long time” after his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The loss was Adesanya’s second in his last three fights. Adesanya made the announcement Thursday during an appearance on New Zealand’s “The Rock” radio show.

Jones backed Adesanya’s decision on Saturday with a supportive post on X.

“Hey stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting,” Jones said to Adesanya. “Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd [sic] & spirit. Proud of you Champ.”

Jones ended his own hiatus from fighting earlier this year. Jones had not fought for over three years up until he defeated Cyril Gane for the heavyweight title in March.

Jones and Adesanya previously shared animosity against one another for years. The two appeared to squash their beef after a chance encounter in Las Vegas a few months back. Their relationship now appears stronger than ever after Jones’ latest post.