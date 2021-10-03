Miesha Tate rips Aspen Ladd over failed weight cut

Aspen Ladd apologized on Saturday night after the UFC was forced to cancel her fight against Macy Chiasson over a weigh-in issue, but Miesha Tate has no sympathy for her fellow MMA fighter.

Ladd was scheduled to fight Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38, but the fight was called off after she weighed in at 137 pounds (141.5 lbs. fully clothed) — two pounds over the bantamweight limit of 135. Ladd was unable to hold her arms up and was visibly shaking during her weigh-in, which you can see here.

After the fight was canceled, Ladd issued multiple statements on social media. She explained that she had her period and that the circumstances “made this cut absolutely miserable.” Tate later ripped Ladd on Twitter for “trying to cheat the scale.”

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Ladd has a history with weight and weigh-in issues, which is likely why Tate doesn’t believe her explanation. Back in 2019, a similar scene played out as Ladd prepared for UFC Fight Night 155. While did make weight for that fight, she was visibly struggling and eventually lost her fight against Germaine de Randamie via TKO in less than 60 seconds.