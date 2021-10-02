Video: UFC fighter nearly fainted at weigh-in over botched weight cut

The UFC was forced to cancel the Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson fight scheduled for UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night after one of the participants nearly fainted during weigh-ins.

Ladd was unable to hold her arms up and was visibly trembling as she attempted to step up onto the scale. After a near-collapse, she checked in at 137 pounds (141.5 lbs. fully clothed) — two pounds over the bantamweight limit of 135. But that’s not necessarily why the fight got called.

In an Instagram post, Ladd said Chiasson had decided against fighting for obvious reasons.

“Fight is off. Again. All my fault,” Ladd wrote. “Straight up started my period 2 days back and made this cut absolutely miserable. Did the best I could, hit 137, the scale situation was a mess because the last thing I wanted was to bleed in front of the media. The fight wasn’t pulled, my opponent then decided she would rather not go through with it, as is her right. I’m going to get slammed regardless, so let it begin.”

Ladd released a second statement via Twitter accepting full responsibility for the failed weigh-in and the fight being canceled.

Ladd has a history with weight and weigh-in issues. Back in 2019, a similar scene played out as she prepared for UFC Fight Night 155. And although she did make weight at the time, she was visibly struggling and eventually lost her fight against Germaine de Randamie via TKO in less than 60 seconds.

Although Ladd will take some criticism (as she expects), she shouldn’t. Things happen, natural biology occurs and no one is perfect.