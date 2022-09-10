Nate Diaz trashes The Rock’s new UFC shoes during interview with ESPN

In a world where so many people claim to not give any f—s about things, the Diaz Brothers are the kings of not giving a f—.

Nick and Nate Diaz are bold, independent thinkers who don’t like being told what to do. And they can kick most peoples’ behinds, too. That’s why it wasn’t too surprising to see Nate unload on some shoes during an interview on Friday.

Nate Diaz was originally supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event at UFC 279 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson instead after Chimaev failed to make weight.

Diaz conducted an interview with ESPN’s Megan Olivi ahead of the fight. At the end of the interview, Diaz lifted up his UFC-issued shoe and trashed it.

“These shoes f—ing suck,” Diaz said. “Look at these shoes. They make me put this s— on. F— these shoes!”

The shoes in question are the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 shoes, which is a training shoe released in a collaboration between the UFC and The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. The shoes were officially made available on Sept. 1 and are given to UFC fighters as part of their official fight kits. And now we know exactly what Diaz thinks of them.

H/T Barstool Sports