Nate Diaz turns himself in after arrest warrant for street fight

Nate Diaz had a warrant issued for his arrest in New Orleans this week over an alleged street fight, and the MMA fighter has since turned himself in.

New Orleans police issued a felony warrant for Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery stemming from a fight he was involved in on Saturday morning. Diaz’s rep, Zach Rosenfield, told TMZ that the 38-year-old turned himself in early Thursday morning and is looking forward to clearing his name.

“We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense,” Rosenfield said.

Diaz was seen putting a tall blond-haired man in a guillotine choke hold that apparently made the man lose consciousness. Diaz initially put his hands up like he did not want to get involved. You can see videos of the altercation here.

Diaz was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila for a fight at Misfits Boxing 6. Diaz got into it with Rodney Peterson, who is a social media influencer with a 1-0 boxer record.

Peterson just so happens to resemble Logan Paul, who is the brother of Jake Paul. Diaz is set to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match in August.

Diaz is 21-13 in his MMA career. He fought in the UFC for most of his career but recently became a free agent. He is known for his submission win over Conor McGregor in 2016, which was McGregor’s first ever loss in the UFC.