Paige VanZant has funny reason for being angry with suspected car thief

Paige VanZant appears to have been the victim of an attempted robbery on Tuesday night, but the biggest issue she had with the incident may surprise you.

VanZant shared some videos on her Instagram story Tuesday night that showed a brutal rainstorm ripping through where she lives in Florida. On Wednesday morning, she uploaded another video saying it looked as though someone tried to break into her car. While she had nothing to steal, the thief or thieves left VanZant’s driver’s side door open. That resulted in the interior of her car getting wet.

“I’m not even mad that I think someone tried to steal stuff from me because there’s absolutely nothing in here worth stealing,” VanZant said with a laugh. “It was pouring rain and now the whole thing is soaking wet. Listen, if you’re gonna break into my car, at least shut the door.”

The nerve.

We’re happy to hear that VanZant didn’t have any items to steal, but hopefully the interior of her car dries out.

VanZant gained popularity in the UFC and has a record of 8-5 in her professional mixed martial arts career. She went 5-4 in the UFC but was disappointed with the pay, which is why she announced back in August that she is making a significant career move. The 26-year-old hopes the change will result in people looking at her as more than “just a pretty face.”