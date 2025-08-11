UFC announces new deal that will end its pay-per-view model

UFC has announced a new media partnership that will put an end to the pay-per-view model that has existed since the promotion was founded more than three decades ago.

In a statement on Monday morning, Dana White announced that UFC has reached a “historic deal” with Paramount and CBS. UFC events will move to Paramount+ and CBS beginning in 2026.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform,” White wrote. “This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

Breaking News 🚨UFC has a new home in 2026 only on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/FUQjemPnBS — danawhite (@danawhite) August 11, 2025

Paramount is paying a total of $7.7 billion over seven years for the rights to the UFC’s 13 annual marquee events and 30 “Fight Nights,” the companies have announced. All matches and events will be streamed on Paramount+, with certain events being simulcast on CBS.

Paramount does not plan to charge any additional pay-per-view fees to Paramount+ subscribers for UFC content. Currently, most UFC events are streamed on ESPN+, and pay-per-view events cost an addition $79.99 for subscribers.

There are currently two options for Paramount+ subscribers — a $7.99/month package with ads and a $12.99/month package that is ad-free and includes SHOWTIME. Live events such as UFC cards will still have ads.

While UFC fans will now have to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch certain events, the change will likely be a welcome one for most when compared to the current ESPN+ arrangement.