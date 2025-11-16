Steph Curry addresses his split with Under Armour

Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways after 12 years together, and the Golden State Warriors star has suggested there were some issues between the two sides.

Curry and Under Armour announced in a statement on Thursday that Curry Brand, which was created in 2020, is splitting off from the apparel juggernaut. Under Armour will still produce the Curry 13 shoe and release it in February 2026 as planned.

Curry was asked about the split on Friday night. The two-time NBA MVP said he is excited about the future of Curry Brand and hinted that there were disagreements with Under Armour.

“It’s just in the best interest of both parties. The sneaker industry is difficult. Like I said, things change over time to the point of you give your best effort to create something sustainable,” Curry said. “It’s a little disappointing how it turned out, based on where Curry Brand’s been the last five years and the announcement we had two years ago, but I think it’s the right thing for everybody.

“For me to be able to take the opportunity with Curry Brand and what we’ve done in the community and what we’ve done standing for something — ‘change the game for good’ is our tagline — and hopefully having something to show for it down the road. I’m excited about that.”

Under Armour had given Curry $75 million in the company’s stock in 2023, which was the same time Curry was named the president of Curry Brand. Under Armour’s stock has struggled and is down 40 percent this year. They have looked to cut costs in recent years, which includes dropping some of its athletic partners.

For now, Curry is focusing on Curry Brand. It would not be a surprise if Nike or another apparel company made a massive offer to the 11-time All-Star, however.