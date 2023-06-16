Video of Conor McGregor taking woman into bathroom at NBA Finals emerges

A video has emerged that shows what seemed to take place before an alleged sexual assault involving Conor McGregor and a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9.

McGregor has been accused of “violently” sexually assaulting a woman inside a men’s bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami on June 9. A letter from the accuser’s attorney claims that NBA and Heat security helped separate a woman from her friend and then forced her into a restroom where McGregor and his personal security guard were waiting.

The woman alleges that security would not let the woman exit the bathroom and would not let her friend enter. McGregor is alleged to have emerged from a handicap stall and “shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.” McGregor is also accused of forcing the woman to have oral sex with him and pinning her against a wall in an attempt to have sex with her.

The woman said she was able to free herself from McGregor by elbowing him repeatedly. She claims she left her purse behind and that McGregor and his security would not give it back until she pleaded with them.

TMZ obtained video of what appeared to precede what occurred inside the bathroom. The video shows McGregor grabbing a woman by the hand and taking her into a men’s bathroom. The woman’s friend appears to follow her into the restroom, though there appears to be plenty of security inside the bathroom.

Video from NBA Arena shows #ConorMcGregor taking his rape accuser by the hand and leading her into a bathroom. Keep up with the latest on this developing story here: https://t.co/BeD6awVb9R pic.twitter.com/NQY6J9pQtR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2023

The video does not confirm anything other than McGregor led a woman into a men’s bathroom.

The MMA fighter’s representatives have said that the accusation is a “shakedown” of the 34-year-old.