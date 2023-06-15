Conor McGregor accused of violent sexual assault at NBA Finals game

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell sent demand letters on behalf of a woman to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat this week alleging that McGregor “violently” sexually assaulted her in a men’s bathroom at Kaseya Center on June 9. The letters, which were obtained by TMZ, claim NBA and Heat security helped separate a woman from her friend and then forced her into a restroom where McGregor and his personal security guard were waiting.

The letters claim that security would not let the woman exit the bathroom and would not let her friend enter. Mitchell says McGregor then emerged from a handicap stall and “shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.” McGregor is also accused of forcing the woman to have oral sex with him and pinning her against a wall in an attempt to have sex with her.

The woman said she was able to free herself from McGregor by elbowing him repeatedly. She claims she left her purse behind and that McGregor and his security would not give it back until she pleaded with them.

While the letters say the woman reported the alleged incident to local authorities, she is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

Representatives for McGregor said in a statement on Thursday that the “allegations are false” and “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The alleged assault took place during the same game in which McGregor punched the Heat’s mascot as part of a skit (video here). The UFC star may have gone a bit overboard, as the man in the mascot costume needed a trip to the emergency room.