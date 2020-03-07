Video: Israel Adesanya breaks out ‘Coming to America’ entrance

Israel Adesanya beat Yoel Romero by via unanimous decision in their fight at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Unlike the Joanna Jędrzejczyk-Zhang Weili fight, the Adesanya-Romero match failed to impress fans.

At least Adesanya gave the fans a show with his cage entrance that reminded many of the King Of Zamunda entrance from “Coming to America.”

That was a better show than the fight, which was mostly met with groaning and disappointment from fans and Romero alike. Romero complained in his post-fight interview about Adesanya running in the fight.

Adesanya is now a perfect 19-0 in his pro MMA career.