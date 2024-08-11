A’ja Wilson had vulgar compliment for teammate after Team USA won gold

A’ja Wilson had an interesting description for one of her teammates after the Team USA women’s basketball team won the gold medal in Paris on Sunday.

Team USA needed all the help they could get in their thrilling 67-66 win over host nation France. The Americans got a huge boost from Kahleah Copper, who had 12 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Copper scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the U.S. needed them most.

In an on-court interview after the game, Wilson was asked to give one word for Copper’s performance in the final.

“That b–tch,” Wilson said.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wviGF6aBJB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 11, 2024

Wilson had a game-high 21 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. She was Team USA’s best player throughout the tournament, but Copper’s clutch play in the fourth quarter was the difference in the gold medal game.

France came literal inches away from forcing overtime in a thrilling finish, but the U.S. did just enough to avoid the historic upset.