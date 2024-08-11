France came literal inches away from forcing OT against Team USA

France came just inches away of forcing overtime against Team USA in the gold medal game of the women’s Olympic basketball tournament on Sunday.

Team USA beat France 67-66 in Paris to win a record eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans were leading 65-61 when Gabby Williams hit a three-pointer for France to cut the lead to 65-64 with 4.9 seconds remaining. France then quickly fouled, and Kahleah Copper made both of her free throws to give Team USA a 67-64 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Williams got a shot off just before the final buzzer sounded. The basket was good, but Williams was just inside the three-point line when she let the ball go. That ended the game at 67-66.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING IN PARIS. 😱 Gabby Williams banked it in at the buzzer but her FOOT WAS ON THE THREE-POINT LINE. TEAM USA WINS BY A SINGLE POINT.#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/DJI7YxfVMl — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

Team USA trailed for much of the game but finally put things together in the fourth quarter. Had Williams let her buzzer-beater go a fraction of a second sooner, the outcome may have been different.