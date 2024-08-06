 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 6, 2024

American Cole Hocker has great finish to win gold in 1500m

August 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Cole Hocker celebrates

American distance runner Cole Hocker won the gold medal in the 1500-meter event at Stade de France in the Paris Olympics on Tuesday thanks to a great finish.

Hocker entered the final straight away behind Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen. However, the 23-year-old American runner from Indianapolis closed strong. He sprinted ahead of Kerr and a fading Ingebrigsten to finish first while also setting an Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65.

Hocker’s time beat Ingebrigsten’s previous Olympic record time of 3:28.32 set at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Hocker had finished 6th at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 3:31.40. His training paid off in a big way as he shaved nearly four seconds off his score in the span of three years. Hocker’s time on Tuesday was nearly three seconds better than his time that helped him win the US Olympic Trials in June.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsCole Hocker
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus