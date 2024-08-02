 Skip to main content
Ecuadorian race-walker does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after winning gold

August 1, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Brian Pintado doing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Brian Pintado celebrated in style after taking home Ecuador’s first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Pintado won the gold medal during Thursday’s men’s 20km race walk. He finished with an impressive time of 1:18:55, beating out the rest of the field by 14 seconds.

After crossing the finish line, Pintado decided to do the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration. He leapt in the air and threw out his arms, mirroring Ronaldo’s famous “Siiiuuuu!” move that the soccer icon does after scoring goals.

Take a look.

Pintado confirmed in a post to Instagram after the race that the celebration was indeed a tribute to Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old Pintado, who also competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, secured the first medal of any kind for Ecuador at the Paris Games. It is also just the sixth medal ever for Ecuador at the Olympics (Summer or Winter).

As for the Ronaldo celebration, it is often imitated by some of sports’ biggest stars (including some very well-known NBA players). Pintado now joins the list as well and can say that he has something that not even Ronaldo, who never won an Olympic medal in soccer for his native Portugal, has.

2024 Summer OlympicsBrian PintadoCristiano Ronaldo
