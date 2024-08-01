Kevin Durant had great compliment for Simone Biles

Kevin Durant was impressed with what he saw from Simone Biles in the women’s individual all-around event at the Summer Olympics on Thursday.

Durant and other members of the Team USA basketball squad attended the women’s all-around in Paris to show their support for Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee. As many expected, Biles took home the gold in the event. She now has six Olympic gold medals, which is more than any other American gymnast — male or female — in history.

As he was watching Biles compete, Durant wrote on X that he believes the 4-foot-8 gymnast has such incredible leaping ability that she could “catch a lob and finish.” Durant also referred to Biles as “Goat Biles.”

I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 1, 2024

We wouldn’t doubt it. Biles got some serious height during the floor portion of the all-around:

Stop what you’re doing right NOW and watch Simone Biles on floor! #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yAKPJ9PVEh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

The gold medal was the second for Biles in Paris, as she and her teammates also won gold in the team all-around earlier in the week. Biles took a shot at a former teammate via social media after that victory.